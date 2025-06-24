The 17 Falkirk area businesses in the finals of The Scottish Salon Awards 2025

Seventeen Falkirk area businesses are among the finalists in the first ever Scottish Salon Awards.

The new awards for 2025 celebrate the best salons from across Scotland.

The awards, organised by Oceanic Awards, will acknowledge the hard work, dedication, creativity and customer service of the talented individuals and businesses that operate in the industry.

A total of 17 local businesses are hoping for success at the weekend.

Two of them are in the running for two different awards categories.

Zassica Hair & Beauty in Bonnybridge has been shortlisted for both Beauty Salon Team of the Year and Hair and Beauty Salon Team of the Year, while Mona Aesthetics Studio in Falkirk’s Ladysmill is a finalist in the Aesthetic Salon of the Year and the Aesthetic Make Up Salon of the Year categories.

The other local businesses up for awards are: Acacia Beauty (Wooer Street, Falkirk) – Beauty Salon Team of the Year; Cloud Nine Beauty (Cow Wynd, Falkirk) – Beauty Salon Beautician of the Year; Lime Salon Group (Princes Street, Falkirk) – Hair Salon of the Year; The STUDIO (York Arcade, Grangemouth) – Colour Salon of the Year; October Hair and Beauty (Bank Street, Falkirk) – Colour Salon Experience of the Year; The Green Room (Cow Wynd, Falkirk) – Hair and Beauty Salon Experience of the Year; Me Time Hair and Beauty (Mary Street, Laurieston) – Hair and Beauty Salon Team of the Year; LK Glam (King Street, Stenhousemuir) – Hair and Beauty Salon Stylists of the Year; Michaela Hair & Beauty (Bowhouse Square, Grangemouth) – Hair and Beauty Salon Stylists of the Year; Hair Extensions by Jessica Walker (Camelon) – Hair Extension Technician of the Year; Andreea Gyorgy Makeup Artist (North Street, Bo’ness) – Make Up Salon of the Year; Waxd (Grahams Road, Falkirk) – Wax Salon Experience of the Year; Ellie’s Well Gel (South Street, Bo’ness) – Nail Salon Team of the Year; GLAMBYGI (Vicar Street, Falkirk) – Nail Salon Team of the Year; and Beautiful and Bronzed (Moss Road, Falkirk) – Tanning Salon of the Year.

The inaugural awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, June 29.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for Oceanic Awards, said: “We’re excited to be able to expand our award offering providing further opportunities to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry. We wish all of our finalists the best of luck.”