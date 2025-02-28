Thanks for the planks: Timber firm delivers raw materials for new homes in Falkirk

By James Trimble
Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:08 BST

Muir Timber Systems – working in collaboration with Glenesk Homes – has completed the delivery of timber kits which allow 17 affordable homes to be constructed in Westquarter.

The project consists of a block of nibe flats and a block of eight terraced units, providing much-needed accommodation for over 40 residents.

Part of the family-run Muir Group, Muir Timber Systems was founded in 1975 to supply timber products to its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes.

The timber kits for this project are crafted using sustainable materials.

The raw materials delivered by the firm will allow 17 new properties to be constructed in the Westquarter area (PIcture: Submitted)The raw materials delivered by the firm will allow 17 new properties to be constructed in the Westquarter area (PIcture: Submitted)
Gary Gray, General Manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: “It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with Glenesk Homes on this exciting project. This marks our third partnership, delivering high-quality, sustainable housing to Scotland.

"It’s rewarding to see our efforts come to life, knowing that we’re contributing to the creation of affordable, energy-efficient homes that will make a lasting impact on the community."

