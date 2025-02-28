Thanks for the planks: Timber firm delivers raw materials for new homes in Falkirk
The project consists of a block of nibe flats and a block of eight terraced units, providing much-needed accommodation for over 40 residents.
Part of the family-run Muir Group, Muir Timber Systems was founded in 1975 to supply timber products to its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes.
The timber kits for this project are crafted using sustainable materials.
Gary Gray, General Manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: “It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with Glenesk Homes on this exciting project. This marks our third partnership, delivering high-quality, sustainable housing to Scotland.
"It’s rewarding to see our efforts come to life, knowing that we’re contributing to the creation of affordable, energy-efficient homes that will make a lasting impact on the community."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.