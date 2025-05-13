Tesco shopper selects Go! Youth Trust to receive a £5,000 donation

Go! Youth Trust is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

Last month, Tesco customers at the Falkirk Redding Road Superstore were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Go! Youth Trust was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Go! Youth Trust is a charity which helps young people across Central Scotland grow, explore and gain confidence through fun and supportive opportunities.

Dave Bremner, CEO at Go! Youth Trust, said: “We are delighted to have selected for Tesco’s Golden Grant, which will make an incredible impact in the lives of the young people and families which we support. Thank you to everyone who voted, in particular the young girl who selected us to receive this fantastic fund.”

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.