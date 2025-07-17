Temperatures soar at home as Falkirk folk jet off on last minute bookings

The lure of foreign climes has seen a local travel agent report a surge in last minute bookings despite the recent decent weather at home.

Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, has reported a 15 percent increase in last-minute bookings with people opting to book and travel this July.

The travel group, which is celebrating 50 years in business this year, says the changeable weather over the last few months has helped to drive demand as people seek to guarantee sunny climes at great value-for-money pricing.

The most-booked European destinations for Falkirk holidaymakers are Mallorca, Tenerife, Turkey, Alicante and cruising from Southampton while long-haul favourites include Orlando, Canada, Cancun, New York and Dubai.

Barrhead Travel Falkirk manager Greig Avinou and his staff have seen an increase in last minute bookings this month (Picture: Submitted)

Rising star destinations for this summer include Malta, Naples and Krakow.

Greig Avinou, franchise director at Barrhead Travel Falkirk, said: “Holidays are well and truly top of mind at the minute. Our weather at home has been hit or miss over the last few months so families are looking to get some guaranteed sun and escape everyday life.

"The uplift in last-minute bookings we are seeing shows that demand is still high and people are making spontaneous decisions to take advantage of healthy late deals.

“Most people are opting for higher quality experiences and we’re seeing spend remain the same or higher than last year, with families preferring to shorten their break in order to upgrade their trip.

“If you are still to book, we would recommend doing so sooner rather than later to secure preferred dates and locations."

