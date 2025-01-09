'Technical failure': Thirty electric buses built by Camelon firm pulled from service
The problems began in December last year and the vehicles in question had to be temporarily replaced by ultra-low emission diesel buses from across the UK.
They were part of an order from ADL of 50 electric buses in 2023, with batteries designed to run for over 370km (229 miles) from a single three-hour charge.
A First Bus spokesperson said: "We have identified a technical failure in 30 buses and all affected buses have been taken off service.”
An ADL spokesperson added: “A structural issue has been identified on some BYD AD Enviro200EV electric buses built in 2021. The affected vehicles have been removed from service as a precaution.
“Alexander Dennis is fully supporting the customer and, along with BYD as the relevant component manufacturer, has developed a rectification which is being applied to all affected vehicles to resolve the issue."
