Tech savvy Falkirk graduate reaches the final of Scottish Apprenticeship Awards

A former Larbert High School pupil who used her tech skills to help 400,000 people on low incomes access winter heating payments of over £20 million is now in the running for the Graduate Apprentice of the Year title.

Graduate Apprentice Stephanie Burgoyne, 19, fast tracked her path to success when she applied for a Graduate Apprenticeship in IT: Management for Business – despite having no prior experience or qualifications related to working in science or technology.

She is now one of the finalists in the Graduate Apprentice of the Year category at this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

An assistant release and configuration manager at tech giant IBM, Steph is responsible for supporting the smooth running of one of its social security accounts.

Stephanie Burgoyne is in the running for the Graduate Apprentice of the Year title at this year's Scottish Apprenticeship Awards (Picture: Submitted)

She manages three other associate release managers and coordinates key deliverables across 20 global teams of more than 200 people, all while studying one day a week at Edinburgh Napier University.

Steph said: “The Graduate Apprenticeship gives me opportunities to lead initiatives based on my own creativity. The tech industry is fast moving, so having hands-on experience means you are right up to date with everything and you are building networks too.

“When I finish my Graduate Apprenticeship I will have four years’ experience in industry and no debts because I have been earning while I learn, so it gives you a really good head start in your career.”

Steph left Larbert High School in fifth year with Highers in Drama, Modern Studies, English and Health and Food Technology (HFT), and has really applied herself to developing her IT skills.

Since joining IBM two years ago, she has logged over 500 hours of learning and achieved nine digital credentials.

Less than six months into her apprenticeship she successfully managed the release for the Scottish Winter Heating Benefit Payment, affecting 400,000 people on low incomes and resulting in payments over £20 million.

Tthe Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, which take place on February 27, will name the winner of the Graduate Apprentice of the Year title in the run up to Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which runs from March 3 to March 7.

