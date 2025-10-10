Tayside Home Care Ltd sold to The Caring Company Rutland Ltd

Tayside Home Care Ltd, a well-regarded domiciliary care business based in Crieff, Perthshire, has been sold in a deal facilitated by Redwoods Dowling Kerr.

Established in 2020, Tayside Home Care has built an excellent reputation within the community and with local authorities. The agency is known for providing a high standard of traditional home care services, including personal care, companionship, and support for daily living. x8g3qyt

Throughout the sale process, the business attracted multiple enquiries, highlighting its strong reputation and position in the local care market.

The new owner, The Caring Company Rutland Ltd, identified the business as a strategic addition to its portfolio. With its established presence in Perthshire and a history of consistent demand, the agency presented an attractive growth opportunity for the buyer.

Bradley Wilson, Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, who managed the sale, commented: “Tayside Home Care Ltd has proven itself as a trusted and reliable provider within its community. The high level of interest in this opportunity reflects the ongoing strength and resilience of the home care sector. I am delighted to have supported both parties in achieving a successful outcome.”

Our client stated: “Bradley has been very helpful and kept us all updated. I would highly recommend Redwood to anyone. Thanks for all your advice.”

The buyer said: “I must admit Brad has been excellent in keeping us informed about each step during the process. We have successfully acquired the relevant business within the given timeline. We will certainly recommend Redwoods.”