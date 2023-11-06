Tasty treats await visitors to Falkirk Central Retail Park as new snack van gets green light

Plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council to bring a new snack van to the town’s Central Retail Park.

Corona Vulcan Falkirk Limited, the company which owns the retail park, had been looking for permission from the local authority to site a snack van on land to the south west of Unit 7 in the park.

The proposal, lodged on Wednesday, July 26 and validated on Thursday, July 27, was given the go ahead on Wednesday, November 1 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

According to the planning documents, the site is an area of land which is essentially a “small island” formed when the second phase of the retail park was opened and an original unit that sat on this location was removed.