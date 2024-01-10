News you can trust since 1845
Taste of success for two Falkirk district businesses at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023

Two Falkirk district restaurants are celebrating after enjoying success at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT
The annual awards ceremony, now in its fourth year, took place in Glasgow on Monday, January 8 and celebrated culinary excellence and cultural diversity within the Asian food industry.

Masala Rams in Bainsford was named Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central) at the awards, while there was a Special Recognition Award for Gulnar Tandoori Restaurant in Larbert.

The awards, organised by Oceanic Consulting, see winners represent a diverse array of flavours and culinary techniques that have become an integral part of the Asian gastronomic landscape.

Masala Ram's won Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central) at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Masala Ram's won Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central) at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 said: “It was another excellent event and we’re proud to be able to shine a spotlight on the trailblazers who enrich our culinary experience every day. We want to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishment.”

