Taste of success for two Falkirk district businesses at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023

Two Falkirk district restaurants are celebrating after enjoying success at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual awards ceremony, now in its fourth year, took place in Glasgow on Monday, January 8 and celebrated culinary excellence and cultural diversity within the Asian food industry.

Masala Rams in Bainsford was named Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central) at the awards, while there was a Special Recognition Award for Gulnar Tandoori Restaurant in Larbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, organised by Oceanic Consulting, see winners represent a diverse array of flavours and culinary techniques that have become an integral part of the Asian gastronomic landscape.

Masala Ram's won Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central) at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023. (Pic: Michael Gillen)