Taste of success for two Falkirk district businesses at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023
The annual awards ceremony, now in its fourth year, took place in Glasgow on Monday, January 8 and celebrated culinary excellence and cultural diversity within the Asian food industry.
Masala Rams in Bainsford was named Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central) at the awards, while there was a Special Recognition Award for Gulnar Tandoori Restaurant in Larbert.
The awards, organised by Oceanic Consulting, see winners represent a diverse array of flavours and culinary techniques that have become an integral part of the Asian gastronomic landscape.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 said: “It was another excellent event and we’re proud to be able to shine a spotlight on the trailblazers who enrich our culinary experience every day. We want to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishment.”