Taste of success for Falkirk businesses at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024
Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Manor Street was named Scottish Restaurant of the Year at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night, while Mexican Tex-Mex Bar and Grill in the town’s Grahams Road was named as Mexican Restaurant of the Year.
The awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, highlight the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. They aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.
A spokesperson for Christie’s said: “We are so honoured to win this prestigious award, we would like to thank our customers and our team past and present for being a part of the Christie’s journey. We really appreciate each and everyone and the support we receive from the community especially given the challenges we are all facing at the moment. Thank you everyone.”
Mexican Tex-Mex Bar and Grill said in their post on Facebook: “Thank you so much to all our amazing loyal customers who voted for us. Without our hard working team and your support, this simply wouldn’t be possible.”
A spokesperson for the awards, which are now in their third year, said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards area an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”