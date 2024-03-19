Taste of success for Falkirk businesses at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Manor Street was named Scottish Restaurant of the Year at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night, while Mexican Tex-Mex Bar and Grill in the town’s Grahams Road was named as Mexican Restaurant of the Year.

The awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, highlight the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. They aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.

A spokesperson for Christie’s said: “We are so honoured to win this prestigious award, we would like to thank our customers and our team past and present for being a part of the Christie’s journey. We really appreciate each and everyone and the support we receive from the community especially given the challenges we are all facing at the moment. Thank you everyone.”

Christie's Scottish Tapas in Manor Street was named Scottish Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024. (pic: submitted)

Mexican Tex-Mex Bar and Grill said in their post on Facebook: “Thank you so much to all our amazing loyal customers who voted for us. Without our hard working team and your support, this simply wouldn’t be possible.”