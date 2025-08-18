'Tanks' for the petrol: Stenhousemuir charity filled with gratitude for superstore's £1500 fuel donation

Keep Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful (KLSB) gratefully accepted £1500 worth of free fuel from their local Asda superstore.

The Stenhousemuir store’s community champion Hazel Culbert presented KLSB volunteers with a lucky golden ticket for the substantial amount of petrol – making them one of 20 deserving community groups across the UK chosen to receive transportation costs assistance as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations.

Co-founded by Sheona McMorran and her husband John in 2019, KLSB runs a food bank and community kitchen and hosts regular in-person events to combat social isolation in the area.

Asda community champion Hazel said: “I'm over the moon KLSB have been chosen to receive a lucky golden ticket to help with their transport costs. I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support to our local community.

Asda community champion Hazel Culbert presents the golden ticket to Keep Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful's Sheona McMorran (Picture: Submitted)

"It was such a privilege to be able to give Sheona and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."

Sheona said: “This support from Asda came as a very welcome surprise and will make a huge difference to what we’re able to achieve in the time ahead. Our charity van always on the road, it’s run off its feet, whether that’s picking up donations or transporting food to pop-up pantries we run out in the community.

“The money we’ll save on fuel costs can be redirected into buying things like fresh fruit, veg, milk and cheese for the pantry, where members pay £2.50 a week to access 12 items of food.

"It’s these kinds of fresh items we can’t issue through the food bank that make a big difference to people’s lives. We’re absolutely delighted with this surprise support from Asda and want to say a huge thank you to Hazel and the team.”

The Golden Ticket event, which runs until August 25, is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda.

As well as golden tickets for community groups, 40 golden tickets are being secretly hidden through the course of the event among Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores, each one offering a lucky winner a fuel card containing 12 months’ worth of free fuel from Asda petrol stations up to the value of £1500.

