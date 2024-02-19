Taking the biscuit: Falkirk area food stores remove cookies after they are found to contain metal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Food Standards Agency Lidl – which has a number of branches in the Falkirk area – has been forced to withdraw various varieties of Tower Gate cookies from sale due to the possibility they may contain pieces of metal.

The affected stock includes 150g packs of Tower Gate Chocolate Chip Cookies with best bfore date December 14, 2024 and 210g packs of Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Triple with best before date December 12, 2024 and Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Lemon with best before date of December 13, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lidl spokesperson said: “If you have bought one of these products we advise you not to eat them. Customers are asked to return t his product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.