Taking the biscuit: Falkirk area food stores remove cookies after they are found to contain metal
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the Food Standards Agency Lidl – which has a number of branches in the Falkirk area – has been forced to withdraw various varieties of Tower Gate cookies from sale due to the possibility they may contain pieces of metal.
The affected stock includes 150g packs of Tower Gate Chocolate Chip Cookies with best bfore date December 14, 2024 and 210g packs of Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Triple with best before date December 12, 2024 and Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Lemon with best before date of December 13, 2024.
A Lidl spokesperson said: “If you have bought one of these products we advise you not to eat them. Customers are asked to return t his product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”