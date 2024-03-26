Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hanningan Hotels Ltd lodged a listed building consent application on December 21 last year looking for permission to alter and change the use of the former Poundstretchers store at 150 High Street, Falkirk, to create a gym and seven residential flats.

The proposal had been scheduled to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, but the applicant withdrew the proposal on Monday, March 25.

Last year Redan Property Investments was looking for permission to convert the former Wilkies shop in Newmarket Street, Falkirk to create a gym facility but subsequently decided to withdraw the application on November 6, 2023.