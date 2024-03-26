Taking a breather: Plans for Falkirk town centre gym on hold for now
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hanningan Hotels Ltd lodged a listed building consent application on December 21 last year looking for permission to alter and change the use of the former Poundstretchers store at 150 High Street, Falkirk, to create a gym and seven residential flats.
The proposal had been scheduled to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, but the applicant withdrew the proposal on Monday, March 25.
Last year Redan Property Investments was looking for permission to convert the former Wilkies shop in Newmarket Street, Falkirk to create a gym facility but subsequently decided to withdraw the application on November 6, 2023.
Wilkies closed down for good at the end of June after it was announced it would not would not be one of the locations in the retail chain’s successful bid to come out of administration.