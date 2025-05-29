Syngenta's £2.2 million boost from Scottish Enterprise for Grangemouth expansion plan

A Grangemouth chemicals manufacturer and agricultural life science company has been awarded £2.2 million from Scottish Enterprise towards a project to expand production at its local site.

News Syngenta has been awarded the cash towards its £14.7 million project was announced on Thursday during a visit to the company by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who was joined by Jane Martin, Scottish Enterprise managing director for innovation and investment.

The project will create 38 new jobs and safeguard 14 existing roles.

Syngenta, which employs more than 370 people at Grangemouth, specialises in crop protection and seed breeding for the agriculture sector.

The site expansion will create a dedicated manufacturing facility for its Seedcare product range, which helps growers safeguard high-value seeds against disease, pests and other environmental stresses. The project and investment were secured for Scotland following competition with other international locations.

Syngenta helps farmers tackle the dual challenges of global warming and population growth by growing more food while reducing their impact on the environment and safeguarding natural resources. It has put sustainability at the core of its business, founded on the belief that agriculture can feed people while becoming a climate solution and regenerating soil and nature.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Syngenta’s expansion at Grangemouth is great news and I am grateful to the company for its significant contribution to the Grangemouth Future Industry Board.

“I am proud of the investment we are able to make through Scottish Enterprise, as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to shaping a sustainable future for the chemicals sector.

“This reflects our vision for Grangemouth, in encouraging innovative companies to choose the industrial complex for access to a skilled workforce and established infrastructure.”

Scottish Enterprise Managing Director for Innovation and Investment, Jane Martin, added: “This latest project from Syngenta is a fantastic example of the type of ambitious, world-leading specialty chemicals innovation we want to see happening here at Grangemouth.

“The entire industrial cluster has a vital role to play in Scotland’s economic future and, in addition to attracting new investment to the site, we’re working closely with companies already based here to ensure Grangemouth remains the best place for them to grow, innovate and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Pete Waddington, Head of UK Manufacturing at Syngenta, said: “Grangemouth is an important strategic location for Syngenta, and we are keen to further invest into new facilities at the site. The specialty chemical cluster is also an asset for Scotland with a skilled workforce, strong logistics position, and proven track record of delivery. Syngenta is delighted to be working with Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government to further strengthen our site and the wider cluster.”