Sweetie scare: Food Standards reveal Revels recalled over rubber fears
According to the Food Standards Agency, the confectionary giant has been forced to recall packs of Revels because the may contain small pieces of rubber, making them unsafe to eat.
The items affected include 205g packs of Revels More to Share with batch codes 344G2SLO00 and 345B1SLO00 with the best before dates October 27, November 3 and November 10, 2024.
Revels Pouch 112g packs with batch codes 344E1SLO00, 344E2SLO00, 344F1SLO00, 344F2SLO00, 345D2SLO00, 345E1SLO00, 345E2SLO00, 345F2SLO00, 345G1SLO00 and 346C1SLO00 and best before dates October 27, November 3 and November 10, 2024 and 71g Revels Treat Bag packs with the batch code 344G2SLO00 and the best before dates October 27, November 3 and November 10, 2024 may also be affected.
The company has issued a recall notice to its customers explaining why the products are being recalled.