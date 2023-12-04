Sweetie scare: Food Standards reveal Revels recalled over rubber fears

Packets of certain Mars Wrigley UK sweets have been removed from supermarket and shop shelves because they may contain foreign obejcts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Food Standards Agency, the confectionary giant has been forced to recall packs of Revels because the may contain small pieces of rubber, making them unsafe to eat.

The items affected include 205g packs of Revels More to Share with batch codes 344G2SLO00 and 345B1SLO00 with the best before dates October 27, November 3 and November 10, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revels Pouch 112g packs with batch codes 344E1SLO00, 344E2SLO00, 344F1SLO00, 344F2SLO00, 345D2SLO00, 345E1SLO00, 345E2SLO00, 345F2SLO00, 345G1SLO00 and 346C1SLO00 and best before dates October 27, November 3 and November 10, 2024 and 71g Revels Treat Bag packs with the batch code 344G2SLO00 and the best before dates October 27, November 3 and November 10, 2024 may also be affected.