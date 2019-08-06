Sweet success for Grangemouth’s Candied Ice Cream Parlour

A popular ice cream parlour has scooped up the best dessert takeaway title at this year’s Scottish Takeaway Awards.

Candied, in Central Avenue, has been so successful over the last few years there are now plans to open other branches in Denny and Stenhousemuir.

Owner Amrit Dhillon said: “People were voting for us and we didn’t even know about it. The organisers actually contacted us to tell us we had enough votes online to get to the finals. It’s all about the customers and our team – without them the business would not exist. It only thrives because of the team’s work and the customers’ support.

Some of the Candied team, pictured above, Jacqui McCann, Natasha Watson, Tess Lowe, Jodie Roberstson, Louise Michael, Sarah Makin, Ellie Anderson, Anna Cassidy and Lesia Tait celebrated last week’s good news after Amrit took home the title at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.