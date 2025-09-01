Support available for Falkirk folk looking to start up businesses of their own

Business Gateway – Scotland’s national business support service – has launched Scottish Start-Up Month.

Running throughout September, the campaign, which celebrates Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit, is designed to inspire and support anyone with a business idea to take their first step.

Business Gateway is encouraging aspiring Scottish entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business, or take their side-hustle further, to explore the wide range of free support available.

This support includes one-to-one guidance from experienced local business advisers, webinars, online resources, reviews of business plans as well as access to market research reports. Business Gateway’s services are available to businesses in Scotland at every stage in their journey.

One of Business Gateway’s key resources is its Planning To Start tool - an online questionnaire designed to help individuals assess their readiness to start a business.

By answering a few quick questions, users can access a start-up toolkit filled with resources, advice, webinars and specific support for their business. It also connects them directly with relevant Business Gateway services and local advisers, making it easier to access tailored support from day one.

Business Gateway is now calling on other established businesses and organisations across Scotland to pledge their support by using their own platforms to encourage emerging start-up businesses.

Hugh Lightbody, chief officer at Business Gateway, said: “Scotland has no shortage of ambition, creativity and drive, but taking that first step can often feel overwhelming. With Scottish Start-Up Month, we want to show that help is not only available but easy to access.

“Whether you’re starting a side project or planning your next big idea, we’re here to help turn that into something real. This collective backing will help spotlight the power of local enterprise and build a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem across the country.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes added: “Entrepreneurs and start-up companies are the backbone of our economy and it has been very encouraging to see a number of different sources indicating a significant increase in Scottish start-up companies being created.

"This indicates a confidence in the business environment and conditions being created to encourage any business-minded person who wants to start or develop their business idea to do so."

Visit the website for more information.

