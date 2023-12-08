Superstore giants give Falkirk area workers an early Christmas present with historic pay rise
The supermarket firm, which has branches in Polmont and Camelon, is the first to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage that was set by the Living Wage
Foundation in October and store assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying
supermarket within the sector - which is why we are investing more than ever into this pay rise.
“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year."