Superstore giants give Falkirk area workers an early Christmas present with historic pay rise

Store staff in the Falkirk area and Central Scotland will get a pay rise which will see Aldi become the first supermarket in the UK to guarantee store and warehouse colleagues pay of at least £12 an hour.

The supermarket firm, which has branches in Polmont and Camelon, is the first to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage that was set by the Living Wage

Foundation in October and store assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying

Aldi staff will be getting a historic pay rise (Piicture: Michael Gillen, National World)

supermarket within the sector - which is why we are investing more than ever into this pay rise.