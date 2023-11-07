Superstore giant urges youngsters to share a joke or two with an older person this winter

Youngsters are being encouraged to send a poem or joke to an older person this festive season through Aldi and Age Scotland’s Festive Friends initiative.

The campaign will ask shoppers with young children to share their favourite poem or joke on a Festive Friends postcard and submit it through post-boxes which will be

in all Scottish Aldi stores – including branches in Camelon and Polmont – until Sunday, November 19.

Postcards will then be distributed to 90 of Age Scotland’s community groups hosting a Christmas event throughout late November and December, funded by Age Scotland grants.

Age Scotland helps older people beat social isolation through a number of initiatives (Picture: Submitted)

Aldi will also be donating £1000 to Age Scotland to support 200 calls on its Friendship Line – a free telephone service which older people can call to have a friendly chat

during their day, to help combat feelings of isolation.

The campaign was launched following recent findings from Age Scotland’s Big Survey which indicated almost two-thirds – or 66 per cent – of older people do not feel

valued for their contribution to society.

The campaign aims to remind them of the joy of shared friendships and people thinking of them, near and far.

Stacey Kitzinger, head of fundraising and marketing at Age Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Aldi to help spread some festive cheer this winter and make

a difference to the lives of older people in communities across Scotland.

“While many of us are looking forward to spending the festive season with family and friends, it is heartbreaking to think that the equivalent of one older person in every street in Scotland feels lonely all or most of the time.

“That’s why we’re encouraging younger shoppers and their families to add some sparkle to an older person’s day this winter and share their favourite poem or joke on Aldi’s Festive Friends postcard."

Richard Holloway, regional director at Aldi, added: “This is a fantastic partnership which should make a really positive difference to people living in communities right

across Scotland. There is a wonderful opportunity here to light up someone’s day through the words of children and young people.