Supermarket giant seeks permission to store hazardous material at Falkirk area depots

Asda Stores Ltd’s lodged applications with Falkirk Council on December 19 – which were both subsequently validated on Thursday, January 5 – looking for hazardous

substances consent to store liquefied natural gas and liquefied nitrogen at its distribution centres in Abbots Road, Falkirk and Dalgrain Road, Grangemouth.

Liquefied natural gas is natural gas – made up predominantly of methane with some mixture of ethane – that has been cooled down to liquid form for ease and safety of non-pressurised storage or transport.

Liquid nitrogen is nitrogen in a liquid state at low temperature which is produced industrially by fractional distillation of liquid air. It is a colourless, low viscosity liquid that is widely used as a coolant.