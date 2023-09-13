Supermarket giant reveals its expansion ambitions include plans to bring a new store to Falkirk
The announcement comes following the opening of the supermarket chain's 1000th store in the UK in Woking, Surrey recently.
Part of a two-year £1.3 billion investment into expansion which would see Aldi's UK portfolio grow to 1500 stores, the firm is looking at opening a store at a site in the Ladysmill area of Falkirk.
There are currently two Aldi stores in the Falkirk area – Redbrae Road in Camelon and Greenpark Drive, Polmont.
Aldi UK and Ireland CEO Giles Hurley said: "Our popularity is growing, and there is huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them. The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years.
"It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”