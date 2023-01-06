Supermarket giant launches charity drive in Falkirk to help homeless this winter

Aldi, which has branches in Camelon and Polmont, is encouraging customers to donate their unwanted winter warmers this Christmas.

Following widespread success over the last two years for its Not Socks Again campaign, which saw more than 4000 pairs of socks donated to good causes, Aldi has partnered with Crisis Scotland to help deliver hats and gloves to help keep the most vulnerable people warm this winter.

The initiative encourages customers to drop off any unwanted or extra unused hats or gloves they may have received as Christmas gifts to the “Keep Kevin Cosy” boxes, which will be in all of Aldi’s 104 stores in Scotland.

The boxes will be in Aldi stores until the end of the month.

Donations will be received by Crisis Scotland, which works tirelessly to help those struggling with homelessness. The charity’s policy advocacy and campaign teams come together to provide practical support and advice, inform professionals, and campaign for legislative change in order to create the best possible outcomes for people in housing need.

Neil Cowan, Scotland’s head of policy and communications at Crisis Scotland, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis has intensified, demand for our services has shot up. Unaffordable housing costs, rising energy bills, and increasing food prices are all factors pushing people closer to homelessness.

“Crisis Scotland operates year-round to help people take their first steps out of homelessness, or to prevent it entirely. To continue providing our services and campaigning for change, we greatly rely on the generosity of supporters, which is why we are delighted to be Aldi Scotland’s chosen charity for the Keep Kevin Cosy campaign.

“On behalf of the team at Crisis Scotland, we would like to thank everyone who is able to donate.”