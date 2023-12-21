Supermarket giant gives Falkirk area clubs a sporting chance with over £3000 of funding

Aldi Scotland has revealed that it has donated £50,000 to amateur sports clubs this year – supporting more than 60 local clubs in six Scottish regions.

The retailer’s Scottish Sports Fund encourages people of all ages and abilities to participate in physical activity within their local communities. It also provides a funding

pot for sports clubs to apply for financial support ranging from £500 to £2500 to help with purchasing new equipment or team kits.

Since launching in 2016, almost 600 clubs in Scotland have felt the benefit of more than £390,000 of funding, as part of Aldi Scotland’s goal to improve community access to sports across the country.

Forth Valley Visually Impaired Bowling Club received £2500 from Aldi's Scottish Sports Fund (Picture: Submitted)

One benefactor in 2023 was Forth Valley Visually Impaired Bowlers who received £2500. The club, a registered charity, helps to further the physical and mental health

of all blind or partially sighted people in the Forth Valley area by promoting and encouraging their participation in bowls.

Falkirk area football team LK Galaxy Camelon Juniors also received £1000 through the fund.

Moira Thomson, of Forth Valley Visually Impaired Bowlers, said: “We are so pleased to have been awarded the highest funding of £2,500 from Aldi’s Scottish Sports

Fund. This funding has made a real difference to the work we do in our community to support blind or partially sighted people in Forth Valley.”

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, added: “Since 2016, Aldi’s Scottish Sports Fund has given a wide range of sports clubs the chance to

benefit from essential funding to help them invest in much-needed equipment and resources.

“We remain committed to supporting sports clubs across Scotland to help continue the fantastic work they do in their local communities. Every year, we are blown away by the volume of applications we receive, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming even more in 2024.”

Applications for next year’s Scottish Sports Fund are expected to open in Spring next year.

The Aldi Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation in Scotland that meets the application criteria. All applications will be considered by the Aldi judging