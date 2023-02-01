Budget beauty retailer Superdrug will unveil its new 4000 sq. Ft store on Friday, February 3. Customers will be able to shop all the latest health and beauty products, every toiletries, beauty treatments and luxury fragrances.

This will be the company’s second store in the area as it already has a long-established branch in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as brand products, it will also stock a number of Superdrug ranges, includings it new own-brand cosmetics range Studio London

Superdrug is opening a new store in Falkirk

The new store – which was previously occupied by Poundland and has undergone an extensive refit, will also feature its very own Beauty Studio area where customers can access professional treatments at affordable prices, including eyebrow, lash and nail services.

Shoppers will also have the chance to sign up to Superdrug’s Health and Beauty card to collect points to redeem in future purchases, with exclusive offers available for cardholders, including lower member prices, bonus

points offers, birthday treats and the option to pay with points.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We are so pleased to be announcing the opening of our brand-new store in Falkirk, which will be our second in the town. With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio, we’re confident that our customers will love the new store.”