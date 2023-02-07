Falkirk start-up, Henry’s Coffee Company, has increased its operations and customer base by launching an expanded “at home” offering, following support from Business Gateway.

The business, which sells coffee and tea to coffee shops across Scotland, was launched in 2015 by Brian McGregor, who has 35 years of experience in the industry.

After visiting coffee distributors around the UK in his previous role, Brian spotted an opportunity to deliver a unique B2B service and founded his family-owned company.

Henry's Coffee Company has been able to expand its business to 1000 new customers

He teamed up with an independent roaster in Dundee to create two unique coffee blends, The Cat’s Pyjamas and Blow Your Socks Off.

Now Henry’s Coffee Company offers the businesses it supplies, including cafes and restaurants, the unique opportunity to create their own branded coffee.

Brian has been working with Business Gateway since launching Henry’s Coffee Company, receiving one to one dedicated support and attending several free training webinars, covering topics such as finance and marketing, getting him set up for a successful launch.

He said: “Despite having vast experience in the coffee industry, I'd never quite been brave enough, felt that we had enough of a good idea, or that we could afford to start our own family business.

"It was only when Henry, our first grandchild was born, that I thought if I'm ever going to realise this career ambition, then now has got to be the time to do it. Hence the name of the business.

“Business Gateway has been very proactive in offering support to our business. We know that they don't wait for us to approach them, rather they are regularly in contact with us so that they can help our business grow.

"I spotted an opportunity during lockdown to expand the business, and with the support of the DigitalBoost service, have successfully got it off the ground.”