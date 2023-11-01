Success for Falkirk salon in the final of Scotland's Business Awards 2023

A Falkirk beauty salon is celebrating after being named best in Scotland at an awards ceremony.

By Bardsley in the town’s High Station Road won the title of Best New Beauty Salon in Scotland at the final of Scotland’s Business Awards in Glasgow on Sunday night.

The salon, which was opened in February this year by twin sisters Megan and Taylor Bardsley, had previously won the awards for Best New Beauty Salon and Best Nail Salon at the Falkirk and Stirling regional awards which took place at the Macdonald Inchyra in July.

It was this success that saw them have a chance in the grand final of this year’s awards, and at the weekend the sisters brought home the top prize in one of their categories.

Taylor, 25, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to have won such a big award within only nine months of opening. We feel so proud that ourselves and the girls who work in the salon are being recognised for our hard work.