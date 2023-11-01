Success for Falkirk salon in the final of Scotland's Business Awards 2023
By Bardsley in the town’s High Station Road won the title of Best New Beauty Salon in Scotland at the final of Scotland’s Business Awards in Glasgow on Sunday night.
The salon, which was opened in February this year by twin sisters Megan and Taylor Bardsley, had previously won the awards for Best New Beauty Salon and Best Nail Salon at the Falkirk and Stirling regional awards which took place at the Macdonald Inchyra in July.
It was this success that saw them have a chance in the grand final of this year’s awards, and at the weekend the sisters brought home the top prize in one of their categories.
Taylor, 25, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to have won such a big award within only nine months of opening. We feel so proud that ourselves and the girls who work in the salon are being recognised for our hard work.
"When we got the keys in December we spent many days and nights working in the salon with our family to turn it into the perfect environment for our clients. Winning this award means so much to us and makes us so excited or what the future holds.”