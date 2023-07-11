News you can trust since 1845
Success for Falkirk pharmacy at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023

A Falkirk district pharmacy has enjoyed success at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST

Right Medicine Pharmacy Carronshore was named Pharmacy of the Year at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of independent retailers across Scotland, highlighting their resilience, innovation and dedication to serving their local communities.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards have always strived to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers. This year’s winners have exemplified excellence in their sectors and have played a pivotal role in enhancing Scotland’s retail industry. The Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023 served as a testament to the resilience and creativity of independent retailers who continue to thrive in an ever-evolving market. These awards not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to pursue excellence in the Scottish retail sector. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners on their well deserved success.”

The team at Right Medicine Pharmacy Carronshore won the Pharmacy of the Year Awards at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023. (Pic: Google Maps)The team at Right Medicine Pharmacy Carronshore won the Pharmacy of the Year Awards at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023. (Pic: Google Maps)
A total of 19 retailers from across the Falkirk district, covering a wide range of categories, had been shortlisted as finalists for this year’s awards.

Related topics:FalkirkScotlandGlasgow