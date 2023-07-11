Success for Falkirk pharmacy at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards have always strived to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers. This year’s winners have exemplified excellence in their sectors and have played a pivotal role in enhancing Scotland’s retail industry. The Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023 served as a testament to the resilience and creativity of independent retailers who continue to thrive in an ever-evolving market. These awards not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to pursue excellence in the Scottish retail sector. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners on their well deserved success.”