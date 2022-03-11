Success for Falkirk firms at Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards
There was a hat-trick of success for local businesses in the recent 10th Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards 2021.
Three local firms were revealed as winners at the presentation ceremony in Glasgow.
Named the Best Tanning Salon in Scotland was Beautiful and Bronzed which is run by Amanda Louise Brown in Moss Road, Falkirk.
Afterwards, a delighted Amanda said: “I can’t believe it!”
Also celebrating on the night were Belle’s Barbers of Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge who were named the Barber Team of the Year.
There was also success for Salon Biba of Main Street, Larbert.
Although sadly they couldn’t attend the event they were delighted to discover they had been named Best Customer Experience.
The awards showcased make-up artists, nail technicians, aesthetic clinics, hair and beauty teams and colour specialists amongst others that deserve who all have a passion for the hair and beauty industry and dedication to excellence.
The hair and beauty industry is a fast-growing sector and these awards were an exclusive celebration of the talented specialists that work hard to make clients feel pampered and give them that “glow from within”, according to organisers.
A spokesperson for The Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards, said: “The hair and beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff.
“The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.”