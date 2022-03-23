Success for Falkirk firm Bruce Taxis at national awards

The team at Bruce Taxis were delighted to win the Environmental trophy at the Scottish Taxi and Private Hire Awards held in Glasgow at the weekend.

But they were over the moon when they were named Scottish Taxi Company of the Year, particularly as this award is voted for by the public.

However, for the family there was a very special moment when a Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award was announced for Alex Bruce, the firm’s founder who died in 2013.

. Pictured: Laura Bruce, company director; Agnes Bruce, wife of founder Alex Bruce, and Emma Bruce, company director, with their accolades from the Scottish Taxi and Private Hire Awards

This award was accepted by his wife Agnes, along with daughters Laura and Emma, who are both directors in the business set up by their father in 1983.

Laura said: “We entered all the categories and shortlisted for four: Environmental, Best Website, Family Business and Scottish Taxi Company of the Year.

"We were really happy to win the Environment Award as we are very passionate about this and are actively reducing our carbon footprint by replacing all diesel vehicles with new low emission hybrid vehicles.”

She said already 65 per cent of their 100-strong fleet are hybrid.

Laura added: “The last two years have been difficult times for everyone but we’ve managed to get through it.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for all their support – to our staff, drivers and all our customers.”

Alex Bruce started his business out of a small office in Gowan Avenue, Falkirk with only a handful of cars. Over the years as the fleet grew the business also moved its premises to cope with demand, eventually moving to its current state-of-the-art office and workshop premises at Bankside.

In 2011, it took over Blue Star Taxis Ltd making it the largest taxi company in the area.

The firm has also prides itself on embracing new technology for both booking and despatch of cars to improve the experience for its customers in Falkirk and beyond.

However, it remains very much a family business with both Laura and Emma being involved for over two decades and next year the firm will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

