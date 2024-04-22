Success for Falkirk district businesses at the Scottish Curry Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gulnar Tandoori in Larbert and Bonnybridge’s Kismet Tandoori both won accolades at the awards, which are now in their 16th year.

Gulnar Tandoori won the award for Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year, while the title of Outstanding Indian Takeaway of the Year went to Kismet.

Boota Singh, owner of Gulnar Tandoori which he runs with his family, said the restaurant has been serving the local community of Larbert for almost 45 years.

Boota Singh, owner of Gulnar Tandoori, with sons Jaskaran and Navjot, and the rest of the family and staff after the restaurant was named Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

He said: “We try our best to be a part of the community, and sponsor the football club, Larbert Bowling Club, Stenhousemuir Cricket Club and all local events.

"This award is for our customers and staff. It’s due to their commitment and support we have been honoured with this award. We are grateful for our customers and their continued trust in our business.

"We hope to continue serving our local community for years to come.”

The awards recognise and celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.

By spotlighting Scotland’s rich and diverse curry culture, the awards encourage the continued growth and evolution of the industry.

Those who reach the final shortlist have shown exceptional quality, innovation and consistency in offering customers a truly memorable dining experience.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Curry Awards 2024, run by Oceanic Creative, said: “We’re proud to once again be able to celebrate the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We’d like to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”