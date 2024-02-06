Success for Falkirk district businesses at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Made Kilts was named the winner of the Best Men’s Outfitter category at the awards ceremony last week. It was one of three Falkirk district businesses to be recognised this year.

The awards, which are now in their eighth year, recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.

Glenn Somerville, who opened the kilt shop in Main Street in 2022, said the main focus of Taylor Made Kilts has always been to give customers the best experience possible, while wanting to be able to give something back to the community by supporting local charities and local events.

The team from Taylor Made Kilts received the award for Best Men's Outfitter at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2024. (Pic: Confetti Wedding Awards)

He said: “Our customers are part of our 'kilt' family and we treat them as if they are family, with a warm welcome, do everything we can for them and have a lot of laughs along the way.

“At no point was entering awards part of our thinking until we received an email from the Confetti Wedding Awards to say that our customers had voted for us and we had made it to the final 12 in Scotland.

"If it wasn't for the recognition of our customers and the community, we would never have imagined going up against some of the biggest companies in the industry, but the fact that others had faith in us was, to be honest, amazing and overwhelming at the same time.

“Winning the Best Men's Outfitter in Scotland was an honour to stand on the stage with 'Team Taylor Made Kilts' on behalf of everyone – customers, community, friends and family.

"It was very emotional to be given the recognition for all the hard work over the past three years, including the year before opening, by everyone who has been involved with building our business.”

He added: “One last thing, this will not go to our heads. We will always be the same warm welcoming and friendly team / business. Thanks for you support.”

Two other locally based wedding businesses also enjoyed success at the awards being Highly Recommended in their respective categories.

These were Joy Wedding Stationery in the best wedding stationery and favours category and Irene’s Florist in Larbert for the best wedding florist.

It was the second year in a row that Joy Wedding Stationery has been Highly Recommended at the awards.

In a post on Facebook, Joy Wedding Stationery said: “Absolutely overjoyed to receive another 'Highly Recommended ' Confetti Wedding Award last night! That's 2 in a row!! Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for me. These awards mean a lot to our small businesses.”