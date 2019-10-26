Stunning award success for Larbert’s Salon Biba

A Larbert hairdresser/beautician and her staff are this week “over the moon” after winning the Best New Business award at the Falkirk and Stirling Business Awards.

Salon Biba owner Jeanna Ramsay has been in business for less than two years at her smart premises in Larbert Main Street, but has already won a solid following of regular customers - and the salon now has half a dozen employees.

“We’re all delighted by the award,” said Jeanna. “It shows we’re getting it right, and that it really was a good idea to move into this site, which is very handy for so many people.

“I’d been working in the area for quite a few years when the opportunity to start Salon Biba came up, and we’re now typically pretty busy.

“There are a lot of hairdressers around these days, and we were up against a lot of competition, so it’s thanks to our staff that we’ve done so well in such a short space of time”.

Regular customers Jeanna has known for several years, and a particular panache for colouring and styling, seem to have cut an extra dash in a crowded market.

Now Salon Biba could go on to win national awards glory in the Scottish finals of the contest, but for the moment Jeanna says she’s glad Larbert is well and truly on the map for quality businesses - and that her venture has proved its worth in such a short space of time.