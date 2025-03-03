Street food vendor to bring a little taste of Mexico to Falkirk area business park

The tastes of flavour packed tacos, burritos and quesadillas will hopefully be drawing a crowd at a local business park.

Amigos Mexican lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on December 23 last year looking for permission to site a snack van, storage unit and WC on land to the north of Unit 22 Lammermoor Avenue, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, February 28.

According to the online supporting statement, Amigos is “an innovative Mexican food stall that aims to bring authentic and healthy Mexican cuisine to the Falkirk area".

Operating from a modified shipping container, the new facility will serve a range of traditional dishes, including burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and more.

Amigos stated: “Our vision is to create a relaxed environment where customers can enjoy flavourful meals whilst engaging with the local community both socially and through charitable events.”

The documents stated Amigos will initially operate from noon to 8 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.