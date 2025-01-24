Street food firm looking to bring a taste of Mexico to Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent street food vendor is looking to bring a little taste of Mexico to a Falkirk area business park.

Amigos Mexican lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on December 23 last year, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, January 22 this year, looking for permission to site a snack van, storage unit and WC on land to the north of Unit 22 Lammermoor Avenue, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.

The proposal is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.