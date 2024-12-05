Storm Darragh: Last Falkirk Producers Market of 2024 cancelled

Saturday's market has been cancelled due to the forecast strong winds. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

The last Falkirk Producers Market of the year had been due to take place in the town centre this weekend.

The monthly event on Falkirk High Street, which provides shoppers with a great way of supporting local and independent businesses, while purchasing fresh, quality produce, was planned for Saturday, December 7.

However, organisers Falkirk Delivers have taken the decision to cancel the final market of the year due to forecast high winds.

Strong winds and rain are forecast for much of the country on Friday night and into the weekend as Storm Darragh – the fourth named storm of the season – is set to hit.