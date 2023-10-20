Storm Babet: Port of Grangemouth forced to suspend operations due to extreme winds

The Port of Grangemouth has suspended its container operations due to the high winds of Storm Babet buffeting the area.

Te port’s operators stated the move was made today as a precaution.

A spokesperson said: “The high wind speeds being created by Storm Babet are currently beyond the safety parameters for landside operations at the Port of Grangemouth.