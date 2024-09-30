Stores in Falkirk area forced to remove products after Salmonella scare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local stores have removed a number of products from their shelves after reports they may have been contaminated with Salmonella and listeria.

Co-op, which has a number of branches throughout the Falkirk area, has recalled its Co-op Smooth Brussels Pate – specifically those 175g packs with the use by dates November 19, November 21 and November 28, 2024.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, while listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu and symptoms include high temperature, muscle ache or pain and diarrhoea.