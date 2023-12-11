Still time to win £200 in Falkirk town centre Golden Ticket competition 2023
Falkirk Delivers’ Golden Ticket initiative has already seen five people win a District Towns Gift Card since its launch at the end of November, but there are still two more prize draws to take place in the next two weeks.
The initiative aims to support local businesses by encouraging people to shop local.
To be in with a chance of winning one of the voucher prizes, customers spending £10 or more at participating businesses in Falkirk town centre will be entered into a weekly prize draw. Each Friday during the competition period a draw takes place at 1pm with the lucky winners being announced on the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.
Over 100 businesses in the town centre are taking part in the Golden Ticket giveaway this year.
The winners so far have been: Alison Harris, Rob Vickers, Jen Fraser, Debbie Martin and Ann Nicholson.
The last two prize draws will take place on Fridays, December 15 and 22.
To participate simply drop your golden ticket into the designated Golden Post Box at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street (next to Corbett’s Jewellers), or if the post box is not on display pop it through the letter box. Multiple entries are welcome.
For more information and to review the full terms and conditions, visit www.falkirkdelivers.com