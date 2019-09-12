Still time to enter Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019

With nominations open for the Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019, thi s week we look at some of our new awards seeking entrants.

Nominations are being sought for all 12 categories and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which takes place at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa on Thursday, November 7.

Recognising the significant number of leisure and retail businesses which service the local communities as well as drive tourism, the Leisure/Retail Business of the Year award highlights excellence within this sector.

Businesses should showcase consistent growth whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet, and can demonstrate innovative business practices which are delivered through an engaged workforce.

While in an ever changing world full of technology, for 2019 we are recognising businesses who have embraced digital/technology development and have seen substantial business growth through either a new product launch, business process orproject development.

But the 2019 awards are not all about new categories, there are some familiar awards up for grabs too.

Our Business Growth Award is open to any business which can demonstrate a strong record of growth during the last three years.

Businesses should showcase the turnover and profit achieved, vision for the future and potential for further growth.

Previous winners of this award include LOC Hire Ltd, for two consecutive years, and Callendar Pharmacy.

The complete list of award categories is:

*SME Business of the Year

*Large Business of the Year

*New Business of the Year

*Independent Business of the Year

*Business Growth Award

*Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

*Digital/Technology Development Award

*Employer of the Year

*Company CSR Initiative of the Year

*Entrepreneur of the Year

*Apprentice of the Year

*Overall Business of the Year.

For full details and to enter visit www.falkirkbusinessawards.co.uk/.

More information can be obtained by emailing scotland.events@jpimedia.co.uk.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 27 at 5pm. Ticket details will be released nearer the time.