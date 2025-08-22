Stenhousemuir welcomes new Indian restaurant which promises 'culinary delights'
Rasoie, in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, was officially opened on Wednesday at a special ceremony attended by Reverend Dr Alasdair Black of Stirling Baptisit Church.
Chandra Kashyap, restaurant proprietor, said: “We hope this will be a place of culinary delights. We felt this would be a great opportunity to develop a rapport with the community of Larbert and Stenhousemuir.
“We want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us for our grand opening – their presence made it truly memorable. We look forward to welcoming them again at Rasoie, their new spot for delicious flavors and unforgettable moments.”
This is Chandra’s fist business venture and has seen him team up with director Rathees Ravindran, manager Mayo Ningshen and chef Gurjat Singh.
The community minded business pledged to donate 20 per cent of their opening day takings to Strathcarron Hospice.