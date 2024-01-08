A teenager from Stenhousemuir had some timely New Year advice for young people thinking about an apprenticeship.

Rory McAinsh began work as a marketing apprentice in September with a specialist supplier of roof windows in Stirling.

What he has learned so far and his advice for others is “take everything you can and absorb everything you learn so that you can get the most out of your apprenticeship”.

The 16-year-old works with Yard Direct Ltd and is involved in the marketing and supply of roof windows and a range of other construction products to contractors.

Apprentice Rory McAinsh from Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

Rory’s typical day involves juggling work tasks, responding to customer inquiries and managing coursework. Mentorship from more experienced colleagues at Yard Direct has enabled him to grasp the essential procedures and best practices in the marketing of construction products. He can also now enjoy the financial independence that came with earning a salary.

Hard work and dedication were values instilled into Rory from an early age by his family, and he was encouraged to enter the workforce early.

He said: “Balancing work and study came early to me as I took part-time jobs from the moment that I was able to work, while also staying on top of my studies and doing well in school.”

At secondary school he considered going to university but then his passion for the world of work kicked in and he began to investigate other opportunities, particularly those covering his interests in graphic design and construction.

"I had just been following everyone else's paths and not creating my own,” he said, “so I reviewed all aspects of university and found more disadvantages than an apprenticeship, student loans for example."

Rory's apprenticeship is part of a broader initiative by leading builders’ merchants buying society NMBS, who commemorated their 60th anniversary in 2023 by recruiting 60 apprentices into the industry. NMBS are working with the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) and LEAP, on an ambitious apprenticeship programme that aims to bridge the skills gap and shape the future of the construction sector.

Dean Hayward, head of sales and marketing at NMBS, said: "The construction sector needs a new generation of passionate and dedicated staff like Rory to sustain it into the future as it adapts to new challenges and opportunities.

