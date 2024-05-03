Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno's 2 Go takeaway in Main Street is now under new management and will soon be known as Leo's To Go.

The big relaunch will happen next Tuesday and Wednesday, May 7 and 8.

And to mark the occasion they will be offering 50 per cent off their entire menu for walk in customers.

A spokesperson said: "We will be launching our fresh and innovative dishes that will take your taste buds on a flavourful journey.