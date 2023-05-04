Stenhousemuir superstore donates school uniforms to help fight cost of living crisis
A supermarket is doing its bit to battle the rising cost of living by donating items which will help hard pressed parents over the current school term up until summer.
By James Trimble
Published 4th May 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:50 BST
The Stenhousemuir branch of Asda, in Hallam Road, has school uniforms – mainly boy’s trousers, girls’ skirts and pinafores – available for donation to a good cause, charity or school who can then pass them on to local families who may be struggling with the cost of living crisis.
People can drop into the store for more information.