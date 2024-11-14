Stenhousemuir retailers recognised with top honour at the Scottish Grocer Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stenhousemuir retailers Asiyah and Jawad Javed have won the top honour at a national awards ceremony.

The husband wife, who run A&J Alloa Road Shop Spar, were presented with the Industry Achievement Award at the Scottish Grocer Awards 2024.

Their win was announced at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 6, hosted by actress Elaine C Smith.

Scottish Grocer editor Giles Blair said the award judgers were looking for retailers who put the community at the heart of what they did and store owners who had demonstrated long-term commercial success and real entrepreneurial drive.

Asiyah and Jawad Javed are congratulated by Scottish Grocer editor Giles Blair, Republic Technologies sales and marketing director Gavin Anderson and awards host Elaine C Smith. (Pic: Craig Young)

The judges were impressed by Asiyah and Jawad who had achieved global fame for their outstanding efforts during the Covid pandemic to support NHS workers and members of their community – donating £35,000 worth of equipment to the local hospital.

The couple continued their community work by providing free hot food for the homeless or those in financial hardship.

They had also bought a struggling local desserts manufacturer, safeguarding jobs and growing the business massively, as well as investing heavily in a major redevelopment of their store.

King Charles had also personally thanked Asiyah and Jawad for their role as local heroes when he met them during a visit to Holyrood for the Scottish Parliament’s 25th anniversary celebrations earlier this year.

Jawad said: “It’s such an honour to win this award, especially after the countless hours of work done behind the scenes to reach this goal. As you guys know, we have won many awards before, but this, by far, is the best.

"I just want to say thank you to all the staff, family, consumers and to the Scottish Grocer Awards for the support and for getting us to this point.”

Asiyah added: “We are both honoured and a little surprised to receive the Scottish Grocer Awards Industry Achievement Award. We didn’t expect to win that for another 20 years.

"We would like to thank our family, children and Spar Scotland – without their support and advice, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

"Thanks also to Scottish Grocer for nominating us against some excellent stores.”

Speaking of the Javeds’ award, Mr Blair said: “Such retailers are true ambassadors for the convenience channel and their success stories highlight why the industry is so important to the fabric of society and the economy.

"They serve their community with such grace that, whenever you meet them, you come away with a smile on your face and the knowledge that there are some amazing individuals in convenience.”