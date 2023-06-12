Stenhousemuir pub gets the green light to extend its premises
A public house has been given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planners to extend its premises.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
BECC Jenkins Ltd lodged an application with the local authority on April 18 to extend the existing function room at the Ochilview Bar, Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir.
Planning officers, acting under delegated power, granted permission on Friday, June 9.
The extension will match the “design, scale and materials” of the existing building.
Last October Falkirk Licensing Board gave its blessing for the pub to create a beer garden.