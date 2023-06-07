News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Star Wars themed illustration event in Bo'ness ahead of Fair Day

A special Star Wars themed commemorative illustration has been designed for the Bo’ness Fair – and there’s a chance to meet the illustrator in the town this weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 2 min read
Vikki Betty, owner of With love, Vikki x, with the specially created Star Wars themed print for the Bo'ness Fair by illustrator The Grey Earl. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Vikki Betty, owner of With love, Vikki x, with the specially created Star Wars themed print for the Bo'ness Fair by illustrator The Grey Earl. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Vikki Betty, owner of With love, Vikki x, with the specially created Star Wars themed print for the Bo'ness Fair by illustrator The Grey Earl. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Jon Bishop – aka The Grey Earl – has created the bespoke print and card ahead of this year’s Fair after a collaboration with local businesswoman Vikki Betty.

Vikki, owner of small gift and homeware business With love, Vikki x within The Collective on South Street, explained: “I’m a huge Star Wars fan and when I found out the queen elect’s school theme for this year is Star Wars I contacted the illustrator of the Star Wars items I already stock to ask if he could create a bespoke commemorative print and card for the fair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was delighted to. He has adapted his ‘Gie’s a Squeeze’ design and made it party like especially for Bo’ness. He’s added in a few more characters, included some bunting and the fair song.

"Jon also agreed to join us for a special Star Wars event this Saturday. I’d originally thought he could come along and demonstrate how to draw the characters, but he came up with the idea of creating a large scale Star Wars themed illustration which the kids, and adults, can contribute to.

Most Popular

"There will be live illustration to take part in, as well as the opportunity to get signed prints from the artist, raising funds for the Fair committee.

"This is going to be a very exciting event for the people of Bo’ness in the run up to this year’s fair and we would love everyone that can to join us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can’t wait. Star Wars is like a religion in our house so I’m really excited to see Jon at work. I’m also looking forward to seeing the kids’ reactions.”

The free drop-in event takes place at The Collective in South Street on Saturday from 11am to 2pm.

Related topics:Bo'ness