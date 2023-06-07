Vikki Betty, owner of With love, Vikki x, with the specially created Star Wars themed print for the Bo'ness Fair by illustrator The Grey Earl. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Jon Bishop – aka The Grey Earl – has created the bespoke print and card ahead of this year’s Fair after a collaboration with local businesswoman Vikki Betty.

Vikki, owner of small gift and homeware business With love, Vikki x within The Collective on South Street, explained: “I’m a huge Star Wars fan and when I found out the queen elect’s school theme for this year is Star Wars I contacted the illustrator of the Star Wars items I already stock to ask if he could create a bespoke commemorative print and card for the fair.

"He was delighted to. He has adapted his ‘Gie’s a Squeeze’ design and made it party like especially for Bo’ness. He’s added in a few more characters, included some bunting and the fair song.

"Jon also agreed to join us for a special Star Wars event this Saturday. I’d originally thought he could come along and demonstrate how to draw the characters, but he came up with the idea of creating a large scale Star Wars themed illustration which the kids, and adults, can contribute to.

"There will be live illustration to take part in, as well as the opportunity to get signed prints from the artist, raising funds for the Fair committee.

"This is going to be a very exciting event for the people of Bo’ness in the run up to this year’s fair and we would love everyone that can to join us.

"I can’t wait. Star Wars is like a religion in our house so I’m really excited to see Jon at work. I’m also looking forward to seeing the kids’ reactions.”