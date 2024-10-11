Star Inn saga continues: Yet more plans in the works to transform former Falkirk pub
Muhammad Jawwad lodged the latest application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, October 9, looking for listed building consent to alter the Star Inn, at 150 to 152 Grahams Road , Falkirk.
The proposal will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Earlier in the year Mr Jawwad hoped the former public house was on the way to being home of not one, but two hot food takeaways, having lodged an application with the council on June 10 for listed building consent to alter and change the use of the premises.
According to the online planning information, the takeaways were going to be on the ground floor, with a flat created on the first floor above.
However, planning permission for that proposal was denied by council planners on July 19.
