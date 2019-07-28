Stagecoach East is in line for another top award

Stagecoach East Scotland is a finalist at a top industry event, with two nominations at the National Transport Awards.

The company employs over 1,300 employees from nine depots across the region and carries around 32 million passengers per year using over 468 buses and coaches.

In a bus passenger survey by Transport Focus last year, the firm achieved the highest satisfaction score of any operator in the UK at 97 per cent.

Douglas Robertson, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “To be shortlisted for Bus Operator of the Year is proof of just how hard our team work each day to provide the best possible services for our customers.

“The introduction of the innovative Plaxton LE vehicles to services X51, X55 and X56 have increased accessibility on our Express City Connect network as well as providing increased capacity and maintaining our usual standard of luxury coach travel.”

Stagecoach nationally is in the running for seven awards overall at the 2019 National Transport Awards.

Stagecoach East Scotland won Public Transport Operator of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards earlier this year, as well as several accolades at the UK Coach Awards.

The winners of the National Transport Awards will be announced in October.