Staff at new Falkirk eatery Monterey Jack’s ‘amazed’ by customer feedback

Management at a newly opened gourmet burger restaurant in Falkirk say they’ve been taken aback by the response from customers.

Monterey Jack’s moved into the Vicar Street premises previously occupied by the Bukharah Indian restaurant earlier this month.

Staff have been left pleasantly surprised by the number of burger fanatics who have stopped by the walk-in eatery to sample its award-winning creations.

According to bosses, the demand was so great at first that queues became “inevitable”.

Naomi Dunkley, branch director, said: “We have been amazed by the response from the customers in Falkirk.

“The amount of people who are so happy with what we are doing and saying that it’s a much-needed addition to the food and drink scene is amazing and has at times been a little overwhelming.

“We’ve tried to serve as many people as we possibly can, with almost 18,000 transactions in the first three weeks.

“Quite a bit of queuing at peak times has been inevitable but that is settling down a bit now.

“We are a walk-in place, so it does allow us to serve more people due to not having to hold tables for hours for bookings, but it has caused some queues during these early days.

“We’ve been so thrilled, though, at the amazing response to our food and drinks.

“The atmosphere has been amazing and we really never expected it to be so huge.”

Ms Dunkley also reserved praise for the restaurant’s employees.

She added: “The staff have been brilliant.

“Even though so many are new and still in training, they have coped with a really busy launch unbelievably well.

“We have so far employed 19 local people and still need more to cope with our round-the-clock service, seven days a week.

“We’re almost fully booked for our Christmas meal deals too, which is great, so we’re really looking forward to a fun time over December and our party room seems to be going down well.

“We’re going to add karaoke for a bit of fun in the private room for those who want a real fun time for their event!”