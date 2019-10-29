Staff at Falkirk town centre cafe celebrating a year in business

A cafe renowned for its top quality coffee and cakes is celebrating its own little slice of success.

The Corner Cafe in Falkirk’s Kirk Wynd last month marked a year in business — a milestone staff are rightly proud of given the difficulties facing many of the town’s shops.

While other businesses have been left with no choice but to close, employees of The Corner Cafe have been enticing a steady stream of customers through their doors.

Owner Andrew Harkins (29) attributes much of the success the cafe has enjoyed to a proactive use of social media. The Glasgow man, who left a career in retail management to launch the business, says being savvy with platforms like Facebook and Instagram has been of paramount importance.

He said: “It feels great to have achieved our first year.

“We have really bucked the trend in Falkirk, if I’m honest. This unit has turned over a few times and we’re the first to make it last.

“What has really worked has been our coffee and cakes, as well as our brunch and lunch menu, and social media has helped us capture the footfall. We change our specials every week and it gives us an opportunity to take nice pictures of our food and post fresh content.”

It’s of little surprise The Corner Cafe has gone down well with coffee and cake lovers, given the quality of the contents of its cuppas, provided by Falkirk-based Henry’s Coffee Company, and its desserts, hand-made by chef and baker Laura Adam.

To complement the coffee and sweet treats, the business also serves brunch and lunch dishes such as creamy chilli scrambled egg on sourdough toast with mushrooms and Scottish stacks comprising haggis, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and a potato scone.

Sharing pictures of such creations quickly whets the appetite of potentially new and existing customers, while word of mouth spreads at a similar rate.

Andrew added: “For me, you have to try different things. You can’t just open your door and expect people to walk in, you’ve got to give them a reason to come in.

“We’re really glad to be here and also glad we’ve been well-received. We’re looking forward to many more years of continued success!”